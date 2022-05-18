Sports on TV

Trending:
The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 11:55 pm
3 min read
      

Adv21(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, May 28AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

TNT — Conference Final: TBD

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France

TENNIS
11 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

Sunday, May 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — The California Trials Invitational

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

GCBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Final: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBA

USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Atlanta —

Top Stories