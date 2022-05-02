On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 4:09 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 27 1 4 1
Olivares rf 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 1
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0
Isbel pr 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 0 1 0
Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 Sosa 2b 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 100 000 00x 1

DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke L,0-2 6 3 1 1 0 1
Snider 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Matz W,3-1 6 4 0 0 0 4
Whitley H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Matz (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_2:40. A_33,963 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 MODSIM World 2022
5|9 Cleveland, OH: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
5|9 Cyber Education, Research, and Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories