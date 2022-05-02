On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 8
Olivares rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .365
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .159
1-Isbel pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 4 1 1 4
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .296
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .359
Dickerson dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Carlson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Donovan 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Sosa 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 5 0
St. Louis 100 000 00x_1 4 0

1-ran for Santana in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (2), off Greinke. RBIs_Goldschmidt (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, Witt Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Bader). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 3.

GIDP_Bader.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 0-2 6 3 1 1 0 1 88 2.57
Snider 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.89
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.90
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 3-1 6 4 0 0 0 4 94 4.56
Whitley, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.17
Wittgren, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.16
Gallegos, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 5.62

HBP_Matz (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:40. A_33,963 (45,494).

