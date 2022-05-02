St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|1-Isbel pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Sosa 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|00x_1
|4
|0
1-ran for Santana in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Olivares (2), Santana (3), Carlson (4). HR_Goldschmidt (2), off Greinke. RBIs_Goldschmidt (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, Witt Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Bader). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 3.
GIDP_Bader.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 0-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|88
|2.57
|Snider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.89
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.90
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 3-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|94
|4.56
|Whitley, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.17
|Wittgren, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.16
|Gallegos, S, 5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.62
HBP_Matz (Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:40. A_33,963 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.