St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|7
|
|Mullins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|d-Bemboom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Nevin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.145
|Owings 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|5
|6
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.294
|b-Robertson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|c-Knizner ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Yepez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Molina c-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Dickerson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Pujols ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Donovan ss-3b
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|401
|02x_10
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. c-walked for Arenado in the 8th. d-struck out for Santander in the 9th.
E_Nevin (1), Robertson (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR_Yepez (2), off Watkins. RBIs_Chirinos (4), Yepez (4), Donovan 2 (4), Edman 2 (16), Goldschmidt 3 (14), Arenado (25), Robertson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays, Owings, Mateo 2); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Yepez, Bader). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; St. Louis 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Santander, Dickerson, Edman 2, Robertson. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|81
|5.19
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Allen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.14
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|54
|9.58
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 3-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|98
|1.49
|Walsh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:58. A_34,533 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.