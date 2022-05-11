St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 1 7 Mullins dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .264 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 d-Bemboom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Hays cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Nevin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .145 Owings 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .115

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 11 10 5 6 Edman 2b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .286 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 3 1 1 .294 b-Robertson ph-ss 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .315 c-Knizner ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Yepez lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .444 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Molina c-1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .221 Bader cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Dickerson dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .196 a-Pujols ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .214 Donovan ss-3b 2 3 2 2 2 0 .278

Baltimore 000 010 000_1 5 1 St. Louis 030 401 02x_10 11 1

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. c-walked for Arenado in the 8th. d-struck out for Santander in the 9th.

E_Nevin (1), Robertson (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR_Yepez (2), off Watkins. RBIs_Chirinos (4), Yepez (4), Donovan 2 (4), Edman 2 (16), Goldschmidt 3 (14), Arenado (25), Robertson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays, Owings, Mateo 2); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Yepez, Bader). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; St. Louis 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Santander, Dickerson, Edman 2, Robertson. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, L, 0-1 3 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 81 5.19 Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.00 Allen 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 5.14 Lakins Sr. 2 2 2 2 2 2 54 9.58

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, W, 3-1 7 4 1 1 1 3 98 1.49 Walsh 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:58. A_34,533 (45,494).

