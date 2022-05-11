Trending:
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 11:02 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 35 10 11 10
Mullins dh 3 0 1 0 Edman 2b 5 1 1 2
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 3
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 Robertson ph-ss 1 0 0 1
Bemboom ph 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1
Hays cf 4 0 0 0 Knizner ph-c 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Yepez lf 5 1 2 1
Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0
Nevin lf 3 0 0 0 Molina c-1b 4 1 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 Bader cf 4 1 1 0
Owings 3b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 2 1 1 0
Pujols ph-dh 1 1 0 0
Donovan ss-3b 2 3 2 2
Baltimore 000 010 000 1
St. Louis 030 401 02x 10

E_Nevin (1), Robertson (1). DP_Baltimore 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR_Yepez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins L,0-1 3 2-3 8 7 7 2 3
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 1 1 1 1 0
Lakins Sr. 2 2 2 2 2 2
St. Louis
Mikolas W,3-1 7 4 1 1 1 3
Walsh 2 1 0 0 0 4

WP_Lakins Sr..

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:58. A_34,533 (45,494).

