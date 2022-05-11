St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|
|Mullins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robertson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bemboom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yepez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nevin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Owings 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pujols ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Donovan ss-3b
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|401
|02x
|—
|10
E_Nevin (1), Robertson (1). DP_Baltimore 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR_Yepez (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W,3-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Walsh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP_Lakins Sr..
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:58. A_34,533 (45,494).
