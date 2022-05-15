Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 10:31 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 6 4 6
Wade Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Flores 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Pederson dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .244
Ruf lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .223
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
b-Estrada ph-ss 2 1 0 0 0 1 .238
González lf-p 4 1 2 3 0 0 .349
Bart c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .185
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 15 17 15 6 3
Edman 2b 5 2 1 0 1 1 .273
Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .312
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Arenado 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .312
Donovan 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .308
Yepez lf-1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .366
Pujols dh-p 3 2 2 1 2 0 .239
Molina c 3 1 2 4 0 0 .253
a-Knizner ph-c 1 0 1 3 0 0 .245
Carlson rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .220
Bader cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Sosa ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .206
San Francisco 000 002 004_6 7 2
St. Louis 401 422 20x_15 17 0

a-singled for Molina in the 6th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 7th.

E_Longoria (1), González (3). LOB_San Francisco 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Flores (7), Pujols (2), Goldschmidt 2 (11). HR_Pederson (7), off Wainwright; González (2), off Pujols; Bart (4), off Pujols; Goldschmidt (4), off Rodón; Arenado (8), off Littell; Molina (2), off Littell. RBIs_Pederson 2 (14), González 3 (15), Bart (7), Goldschmidt 3 (20), Molina 4 (6), Pujols (6), Sosa (1), Arenado 2 (29), Knizner 3 (9), Carlson (10). SB_Bader (8).

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 5 (Sosa 2, Bader 2, Pujols). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 7 for 13.

GIDP_González.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Sosa, Yepez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón, L, 4-2 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 3 70 3.49
Littell 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 25 5.54
Marte 1 2-3 3 4 2 4 0 48 7.71
González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 23 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 4-3 6 3 2 2 2 5 96 3.15
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.00
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.76
Pujols 1 3 4 4 1 0 27 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-1, González 3-1. HBP_Marte (Knizner).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Will Little.

T_3:05. A_39,703 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories