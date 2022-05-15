St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|4
|6
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Casali 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Ruf lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Estrada ph-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|González lf-p
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.349
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.185
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|15
|17
|15
|6
|3
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.312
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.312
|Donovan 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Yepez lf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.366
|Pujols dh-p
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.239
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Knizner ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sosa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|004_6
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|401
|422
|20x_15
|17
|0
a-singled for Molina in the 6th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 7th.
E_Longoria (1), González (3). LOB_San Francisco 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Flores (7), Pujols (2), Goldschmidt 2 (11). HR_Pederson (7), off Wainwright; González (2), off Pujols; Bart (4), off Pujols; Goldschmidt (4), off Rodón; Arenado (8), off Littell; Molina (2), off Littell. RBIs_Pederson 2 (14), González 3 (15), Bart (7), Goldschmidt 3 (20), Molina 4 (6), Pujols (6), Sosa (1), Arenado 2 (29), Knizner 3 (9), Carlson (10). SB_Bader (8).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 5 (Sosa 2, Bader 2, Pujols). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 7 for 13.
GIDP_González.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Sosa, Yepez).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 4-2
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|3
|70
|3.49
|Littell
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|5.54
|Marte
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|48
|7.71
|González
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|3.15
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.00
|VerHagen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.76
|Pujols
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-1, González 3-1. HBP_Marte (Knizner).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Will Little.
T_3:05. A_39,703 (45,494).
