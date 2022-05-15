St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 4 6 Wade Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Flores 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Pederson dh 3 1 1 2 0 0 .244 Ruf lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .223 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 b-Estrada ph-ss 2 1 0 0 0 1 .238 González lf-p 4 1 2 3 0 0 .349 Bart c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .185

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 15 17 15 6 3 Edman 2b 5 2 1 0 1 1 .273 Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .312 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Arenado 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .312 Donovan 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .308 Yepez lf-1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .366 Pujols dh-p 3 2 2 1 2 0 .239 Molina c 3 1 2 4 0 0 .253 a-Knizner ph-c 1 0 1 3 0 0 .245 Carlson rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .220 Bader cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Sosa ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .206

San Francisco 000 002 004_6 7 2 St. Louis 401 422 20x_15 17 0

a-singled for Molina in the 6th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 7th.

E_Longoria (1), González (3). LOB_San Francisco 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Flores (7), Pujols (2), Goldschmidt 2 (11). HR_Pederson (7), off Wainwright; González (2), off Pujols; Bart (4), off Pujols; Goldschmidt (4), off Rodón; Arenado (8), off Littell; Molina (2), off Littell. RBIs_Pederson 2 (14), González 3 (15), Bart (7), Goldschmidt 3 (20), Molina 4 (6), Pujols (6), Sosa (1), Arenado 2 (29), Knizner 3 (9), Carlson (10). SB_Bader (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 5 (Sosa 2, Bader 2, Pujols). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 7 for 13.

GIDP_González.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Sosa, Yepez).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, L, 4-2 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 3 70 3.49 Littell 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 25 5.54 Marte 1 2-3 3 4 2 4 0 48 7.71 González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 23 0.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 4-3 6 3 2 2 2 5 96 3.15 McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.00 VerHagen 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.76 Pujols 1 3 4 4 1 0 27 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-1, González 3-1. HBP_Marte (Knizner).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Will Little.

T_3:05. A_39,703 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.