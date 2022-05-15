St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

|San Francisco
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|41
|15
|17
|15
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Casali 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Donovan 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ruf lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Yepez lf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh-p
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knizner ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Estrada ph-ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|González lf-p
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Sosa ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|004
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|401
|422
|20x
|—
|15
E_Longoria (1), González (3). DP_San Francisco 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Flores (7), Pujols (2), Goldschmidt 2 (11). HR_Pederson (7), González (2), Bart (4), Goldschmidt (4), Arenado (8), Molina (2). SB_Bader (8).
|San Francisco
|Rodón L,4-2
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|3
|Littell
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Marte
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|González
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Wainwright W,4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
HBP_Marte (Knizner).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Will Little.
T_3:05. A_39,703 (45,494).
