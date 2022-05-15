Trending:
St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 41 15 17 15
Wade Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Edman 2b 5 2 1 0
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 3 3
Casali 1b 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 3 2 1 2
Pederson dh 3 1 1 2 Donovan 3b 1 1 0 0
Ruf lf 0 1 0 0 Yepez lf-1b 4 2 2 0
Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 Pujols dh-p 3 2 2 1
Slater cf 1 0 0 0 Molina c 3 1 2 4
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 Knizner ph-c 1 0 1 3
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 Carlson rf 5 0 2 1
Estrada ph-ss 2 1 0 0 Bader cf 5 1 1 0
González lf-p 4 1 2 3 Sosa ss 5 1 2 1
Bart c 3 1 1 1
San Francisco 000 002 004 6
St. Louis 401 422 20x 15

E_Longoria (1), González (3). DP_San Francisco 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Flores (7), Pujols (2), Goldschmidt 2 (11). HR_Pederson (7), González (2), Bart (4), Goldschmidt (4), Arenado (8), Molina (2). SB_Bader (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodón L,4-2 3 2-3 10 8 8 1 3
Littell 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Marte 1 2-3 3 4 2 4 0
González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Wainwright W,4-3 6 3 2 2 2 5
McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 1
VerHagen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Pujols 1 3 4 4 1 0

HBP_Marte (Knizner).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Will Little.

T_3:05. A_39,703 (45,494).

