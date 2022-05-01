St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|6
|
|Varsho c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Donovan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sosa ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|100
|111
|100
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|40x
|—
|7
E_Davies (1), Marte (4), DeJong (2). LOB_Arizona 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Varsho (2), Dickerson (1), O’Neill (3), DeJong (3). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Luplow 2 (2), Walker (5), Ahmed (3), Bader (1), Arenado (6).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Widener H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson H,3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Middleton L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|C.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hicks
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Pallante
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Whitley W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley S,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Hicks (Varsho).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:14. A_45,123 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.