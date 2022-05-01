On Air: Federal News Network program
St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 5:48 pm
Arizona St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 34 7 9 6
Varsho c 3 0 1 0 Edman 2b 2 1 1 0
Luplow cf 4 2 2 2 Donovan 2b 1 0 0 1
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 2
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1
Beer dh 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1
P.Smith rf 4 0 0 1 Dickerson dh 2 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 Sosa ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Perdomo 3b 3 0 0 0 Carlson rf 4 0 0 0
Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 2 0
DeJong ss 4 2 1 0
Arizona 100 111 100 5
St. Louis 002 001 40x 7

E_Davies (1), Marte (4), DeJong (2). LOB_Arizona 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Varsho (2), Dickerson (1), O’Neill (3), DeJong (3). 3B_Marte (1). HR_Luplow 2 (2), Walker (5), Ahmed (3), Bader (1), Arenado (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies 5 3 2 0 1 2
Widener H,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Nelson H,3 1 2 2 2 0 1
Middleton L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
C.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Hicks 3 1-3 2 2 2 2 4
Pallante 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Wittgren 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cabrera 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Whitley W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Helsley S,1-1 2 0 0 0 0 4

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Hicks (Varsho).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:14. A_45,123 (45,494).

