On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 2:36 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Matt Duffy on the IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Adam Oller to Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from paternity leave. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF TJ Friedl from Louisville (IL). Placed OF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL. Added IF Alejo Lopez to the taxi squad.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with DBs DaMarcus Fields, Vincent Gray and Jack Koerner, S Smoke Monday, LBs Joel Dublanko, Isaiah Pryor and Nephi Sewell, OL Sage Doxtater, Lewis Kidd, Derek Schweiger and Eric Wilson, K John Parker Romo, P Daniel Whelan, RB Abram Smith, TE Lucas Krulland and WRs Rashid Shaheed and Dai’Jean Dixon.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News