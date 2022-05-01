Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Matt Duffy on the IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Adam Oller to Las Vegas (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from paternity leave. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE BAYS — Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh and RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF TJ Friedl from Louisville (IL). Placed OF Jake Fraley and 2B Jonathan India (retroactive to April 30) on the 10-day IL. Added INF Alejo Lopez to the taxi squad. Optioned INF Alejo Lobepz and LHP Reiver Sanmartin to Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Sacramento (PCL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Ds Calen Addison Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermis, Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, F Kyle Rau, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney and G Zane McIntyre, from Iowa (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with DBs DaMarcus Fields, Vincent Gray and Jack Koerner, S Smoke Monday, LBs Joel Dublanko, Isaiah Pryor and Nephi Sewell, OL Sage Doxtater, Lewis Kidd, Derek Schweiger and Eric Wilson, K John Parker Romo, P Daniel Whelan, RB Abram Smith, TE Lucas Krulland and WRs Rashid Shaheed and Dai’Jean Dixon.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promted G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).
