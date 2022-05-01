Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis and RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (IL). Sent SS Jonathan Arauz on a rehab assignment to Worcester. Sent 3B Travis Shaw outright to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Joe Kelly on a rehab assignment to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Matt Duffy on the IL. Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake. Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Sonny Gray on a rehab assignment to Fort Myers (FL). Agreed to terms with INF/OF Luis Arraez on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Adam Oller to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from Durham. Added INF Isaac Paredes to the taxi squad. Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 28. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from the taxi squad. Optioned OF Josh Lowe to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from paternity leave. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Bryce Elder to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF TJ Friedl from Louisville (IL). Placed OF Jake Fraley and 2B Jonathan India (retroactive to April 30) on the 10-day IL. Added INF Alejo Lopez to the taxi squad. Optioned INF Alejo Lobepz and LHP Reiver Sanmartin to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated C Victor Carantini from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jake Cousins on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Sean Reid-Foley on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated 3B Nolan Arenado from the suspension list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Alex Cobb from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPS Kervin Castro, Yunior Marte and INF/OF Jason Krizan to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Sam Clay and LHP Francisco Perez to Rochester (IL).

HOCKEY

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Peyton Krebs and D Mattias Samuelsson to Rochester (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Ds Calen Addison Kevin Czuczman, Joe Hicketts, Dakota Mermis, Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, F Kyle Rau, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney and G Zane McIntyre, from Iowa (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with DBs DaMarcus Fields, Vincent Gray and Jack Koerner, S Smoke Monday, LBs Joel Dublanko, Isaiah Pryor and Nephi Sewell, OL Sage Doxtater, Lewis Kidd, Derek Schweiger and Eric Wilson, K John Parker Romo, P Daniel Whelan, RB Abram Smith, TE Lucas Krulland and WRs Rashid Shaheed and Dai’Jean Dixon.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Zach Fucale from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Audrey Harding to the active roster.

