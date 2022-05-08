Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from Norfolk (IL). Returned 27th man RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Kirk McCarth from Columbus. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus. Reassigned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Columbus.

Kansas CITY ROYALS — Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from NW Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INFs David Fletcher and Jose Rojas on the IL. Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled C Jose Godoy from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Tim Locastro on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Returned 27th man OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the suspended list. Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 7. Designated RHP Jorge Juan for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to Sacramento.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP George Kirby from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Ken Giles from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Isaac Paredes to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz frm Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Brady Lail from High Point (Atlantic) and agreed to terms on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract OF Alek Thomas from Reno (PCL). Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Farrell on a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Frank Schwindel to Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Robert Dugger for assignment. Optioned RHP Jared Solomon to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Joel Kuhnel from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of Erik Gonzalez from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Zach Eflin on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Brogdon and LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Francisco Morales from Reading (EL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (IL).

Minor League Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released 1B Leo Seminati.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released 1B Sam Abbott, RHP Wes Albert, RHP Brendan Bell, LHP Jesus Chavez, C/INF Angel Guzman, and 1B Zach May.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed catcher Zak Whalin. Released LHP Anthony Auletta.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded INF Elliott Curtis to the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Matt Taylor. Released INF Tyler Dupuis, catcher Cooper Edwards, and RHP/OF Matt Harrison.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded LHP Mitchell Senger to the Ottawa Titans. Released INF Sam Claycamp, INF Parker DePasquale, catcher Hunter Larson, and RHP Parker Stohr.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Aueudy Acosta, RHP Hamilton Andujar, LHP Jervic Chavez, RHP Jose Cruz, RHP Logan Dubbe, and OF Jacob Vander Wal.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Bradley Harmon.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Jose Diaz to the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League. Released RHP Ryan Miller and RHP Michael Schalasky.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Scott Perunovich from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Placed D Jorge Villafana on the season-ending injury list.

