On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 7:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed HRP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Victor Reyes from the IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Niko Goodrum to Sugar Land (IL). Activated INF/OF Mauricio Dubon.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Returned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Adam Oller to Las Vegas (PCL).

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Sean Poppen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Seth Beer to Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Activated SS Andrelton Simmons.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of Shane Greene from Oklahoma City. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and RHP Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Selected the contract of RHP Colin Holderman from Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Trevor May to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Sacramento.

        Read more: Sports News

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Felix Harper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Kenyon Green to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jarvis Landry to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories