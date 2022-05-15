Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed HRP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Victor Reyes from the IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Niko Goodrum to Sugar Land (IL). Activated INF/OF Mauricio Dubon.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Returned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Adam Oller to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. from Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Sean Poppen from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Seth Beer to Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Activated SS Andrelton Simmons.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of Shane Greene from Oklahoma City. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger and RHP Reyes Moronta to Oklahoma City. Transferred LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Selected the contract of RHP Colin Holderman from Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Trevor May to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Felix Harper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OL Kenyon Green to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jarvis Landry to a one-year contract.

