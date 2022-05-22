Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Aaron Bummer from the 15-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (IL). Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ronald Bolanos from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Foster Griffin and RHP Dylan Coleman to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Brady Singer from Omaha.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Aaron Bummer from the 15-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (IL). Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ronald Bolanos from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Foster Griffin and RHP Dylan Coleman to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Brady Singer from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Trevor Larnach from the 10-day IL. Senot LHP Danny Coulombe on a rehab assignment to Wichita (TL). Placed RHP Cody Stashak on the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Joey Gallo and C Kyle Higashioka on the COVID-19 IL. Transferred C Ben Rortvedt to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP David McKay and OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Activated C Rob Brantly.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Cole Irvin from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Nick Allen to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LF Justin Upton to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma. Designated OF Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP JT Chargois on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Andrew Kittredge on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 19. Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled INF Drew Ellis from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. Selected the contract of C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled INF Joe Dunand from Jacksonville. Sent LHP Richard Bleier on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Bassitt on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Angel Rondon from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 21. Recalled RHP Steven Wilson from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Sacramento (PCL). Placed INF Bandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 for continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Released C Hannah Sjerven.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Olivier Nadeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindren from Springfield (AHL) under emergency conditions.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension.

