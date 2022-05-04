Trending:
Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 1:16 am
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 14 10 3 8
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .318
Franco ss 4 2 1 0 1 0 .319
Arozarena lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .209
Lowe 2b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .189
c-Paredes ph-3b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .286
Margot dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .294
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .193
d-Zunino ph-c 2 1 2 3 0 0 .143
Walls 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Phillips rf-cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .200
Pinto c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
e-Ramirez ph-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .308
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 7 3 8
Pinder lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .298
Neuse 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .329
Lowrie dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Murphy c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .213
Piscotty rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .222
a-Brown ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Bethancourt 1b 1 1 0 1 1 0 .205
b-McKinney ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .106
Smith 3b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .233
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Pache cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .184
Tampa Bay 120 000 002 5_10 14 0
Oakland 500 000 000 2_7 10 0

a-struck out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-flied out for Bethancourt in the 8th. c-lined out for Lowe in the 9th. d-homered for Kiermaier in the 9th. e-grounded out for Pinto in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiermaier (3), Walls (3), Díaz (3), Pinder (3), Neuse (2). 3B_Arozarena (1), Margot (1). HR_Phillips (2), off Blackburn; Zunino (2), off Snead; Smith (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe (9), Phillips 2 (6), Zunino 3 (6), Díaz (6), Paredes 2 (2), Margot (10), Bethancourt (3), Smith 4 (6), Neuse (14), Murphy (15). CS_Walls (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Ramirez 2, Margot 2); Oakland 1 (Pache). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Oakland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Phillips, Arozarena, Lowrie. GIDP_Arozarena, Murphy, Lowrie, Bethancourt.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Neuse, Bethancourt).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 2 1-3 6 5 5 3 2 56 19.29
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Springs 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 31 0.69
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.50
Kittredge, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.59
Adam 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 1.80
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 5 64 2.22
Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.61
Puk, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.79
Jiménez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Snead, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 20 5.40
Trivino, L, 0-2 2-3 4 5 4 1 0 20 12.46
Grimm 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 6.43

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Jackson 1-0, Trivino 1-0, Grimm 1-0. IBB_off Trivino (Franco). HBP_Yarbrough (Bethancourt). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:21. A_2,815 (46,847).

