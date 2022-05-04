Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|3
|8
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|c-Paredes ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Margot dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|d-Zunino ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|Walls 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Phillips rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|e-Ramirez ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|3
|8
|
|Pinder lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Neuse 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Lowrie dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|a-Brown ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Bethancourt 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|b-McKinney ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Tampa Bay
|120
|000
|002
|5_10
|14
|0
|Oakland
|500
|000
|000
|2_7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-flied out for Bethancourt in the 8th. c-lined out for Lowe in the 9th. d-homered for Kiermaier in the 9th. e-grounded out for Pinto in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiermaier (3), Walls (3), Díaz (3), Pinder (3), Neuse (2). 3B_Arozarena (1), Margot (1). HR_Phillips (2), off Blackburn; Zunino (2), off Snead; Smith (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe (9), Phillips 2 (6), Zunino 3 (6), Díaz (6), Paredes 2 (2), Margot (10), Bethancourt (3), Smith 4 (6), Neuse (14), Murphy (15). CS_Walls (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Ramirez 2, Margot 2); Oakland 1 (Pache). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Oakland 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Phillips, Arozarena, Lowrie. GIDP_Arozarena, Murphy, Lowrie, Bethancourt.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Neuse, Bethancourt).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|56
|19.29
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Springs
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.69
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.50
|Kittredge, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Adam
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.80
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|64
|2.22
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.61
|Puk, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.79
|Jiménez, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Snead, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|5.40
|Trivino, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|0
|20
|12.46
|Grimm
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Jackson 1-0, Trivino 1-0, Grimm 1-0. IBB_off Trivino (Franco). HBP_Yarbrough (Bethancourt). WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:21. A_2,815 (46,847).
