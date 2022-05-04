Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Paredes ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Brown ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Zunino ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|McKinney ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Phillips rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|120
|000
|002
|5
|—
|10
|Oakland
|500
|000
|000
|2
|—
|7
DP_Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiermaier (3), Walls (3), Díaz (3), Pinder (3), Neuse (2). 3B_Arozarena (1), Margot (1). HR_Phillips (2), Zunino (2), Smith (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puk H,2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snead BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Trivino L,0-2
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|0
|Grimm
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Yarbrough (Bethancourt). WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:21. A_2,815 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.