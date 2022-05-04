Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 14 10 Totals 37 7 10 7 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 1 Pinder lf 5 0 2 0 Franco ss 4 2 1 0 Neuse 2b 5 2 3 1 Arozarena lf 5 0 1 0 Lowrie dh 5 1 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 1 1 Murphy c 5 0 2 1 Paredes ph-3b 2 1 1 2 Piscotty rf 2 1 1 0 Margot dh 5 2 2 1 Brown ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 1 1 0 1 Zunino ph-c 2 1 2 3 McKinney ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Walls 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 Smith 3b 4 1 1 4 Phillips rf-cf 4 1 1 2 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 0 0 0 Pache cf 4 1 0 0 Ramirez ph-rf 2 1 0 0

Tampa Bay 120 000 002 5 — 10 Oakland 500 000 000 2 — 7

DP_Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiermaier (3), Walls (3), Díaz (3), Pinder (3), Neuse (2). 3B_Arozarena (1), Margot (1). HR_Phillips (2), Zunino (2), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough 2 1-3 6 5 5 3 2 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Springs 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adam 1 2 2 1 0 1

Oakland Blackburn 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 5 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Puk H,2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Jiménez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Snead BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Trivino L,0-2 2-3 4 5 4 1 0 Grimm 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Yarbrough (Bethancourt). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:21. A_2,815 (46,847).

