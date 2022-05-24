Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Miami

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 5 0 3 10 Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .205 García rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Stallings c 2 0 2 0 1 0 .235 Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 González ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .179 Dunand 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 10 4 1 9 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .264 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .221 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Walls 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .154 Zunino c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .165

Miami 000 000 000_0 5 0 Tampa Bay 110 002 00x_4 10 0

LOB_Miami 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), Arozarena (11), Choi (7). HR_Kiermaier (6), off López; Ramírez (1), off López; Choi (3), off López. RBIs_Kiermaier (14), Ramírez (10), Choi 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, González); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Kiermaier, Paredes). RISP_Miami 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Soler, Aguilar, Franco.

DP_Miami 1 (González, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 4-2 7 9 4 4 0 8 86 2.04 Bass 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.53

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 4-2 6 4 0 0 2 9 96 2.06 Knight 2 1 0 0 1 0 37 1.59 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.06

WP_Knight.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:26. A_9,006 (25,000).

