Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|González ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Dunand 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|9
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|002
|00x_4
|10
|0
LOB_Miami 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), Arozarena (11), Choi (7). HR_Kiermaier (6), off López; Ramírez (1), off López; Choi (3), off López. RBIs_Kiermaier (14), Ramírez (10), Choi 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Aguilar, González); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Kiermaier, Paredes). RISP_Miami 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Soler, Aguilar, Franco.
DP_Miami 1 (González, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Choi; Paredes, Walls, Choi).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 4-2
|7
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|8
|86
|2.04
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.53
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 4-2
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|96
|2.06
|Knight
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|1.59
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.06
WP_Knight.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:26. A_9,006 (25,000).
