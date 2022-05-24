Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Miami Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 33 4 10 4 Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 García rf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1 Stallings c 2 0 2 0 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 González ss 2 0 0 0 Walls 2b 3 0 1 0 Dunand 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 0

Miami 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 110 002 00x — 4

DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Miami 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), Arozarena (11), Choi (7). HR_Kiermaier (6), Ramírez (1), Choi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López L,4-2 7 9 4 4 0 8 Bass 1 1 0 0 1 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan W,4-2 6 4 0 0 2 9 Knight 2 1 0 0 1 0 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Knight.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:26. A_9,006 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.