Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29

READ MORE

Miami Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 33 4 10 4
Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 1
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
García rf 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 2 2
Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1
Stallings c 2 0 2 0 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0
Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0
González ss 2 0 0 0 Walls 2b 3 0 1 0
Dunand 2b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 0
Miami 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 110 002 00x 4

DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Miami 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), Arozarena (11), Choi (7). HR_Kiermaier (6), Ramírez (1), Choi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López L,4-2 7 9 4 4 0 8
Bass 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,4-2 6 4 0 0 2 9
Knight 2 1 0 0 1 0
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Knight.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

T_2:26. A_9,006 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|31 California Public Sector CIO Academy...
5|31 For Industry: Making Market Research...
5|31 Understanding and Protecting Technical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories