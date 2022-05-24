Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Miami
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dunand 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|002
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Miami 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez (5), Arozarena (11), Choi (7). HR_Kiermaier (6), Ramírez (1), Choi (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,4-2
|7
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,4-2
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Knight
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Knight.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:26. A_9,006 (25,000).
