Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|4
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tapia cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Capra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|2
|9
|
|Margot dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.337
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|b-Mejía ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.162
|1-Bruján pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Toronto
|000
|001
|010_2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|03x_5
|7
|1
a-singled for Collins in the 8th. b-singled for Phillips in the 8th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (20), Tapia (8), Choi (11), Zunino (10), Margot (21), Mejía (11), Lowe (12). SB_Arozarena (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Franco, Walls.
DP_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Walls, Lowe, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-2
|7
|
|5
|4
|3
|1
|8
|98
|2.40
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.25
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.92
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|78
|2.67
|Thompson, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.38
|Wisler, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.20
|Raley, BS, 3-4
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
|Kittredge, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.81
|Adam, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.26
Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-1, Phelps 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Kittredge 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.