Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:17 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4
Springer cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Tapia cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .232
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Collins c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Capra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Heineman c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 5 2 9
Margot dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .337
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
b-Mejía ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .324
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .211
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218
Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .173
Zunino c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .162
1-Bruján pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .100
Walls 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .195
Toronto 000 001 010_2 6 1
Tampa Bay 010 010 03x_5 7 1

a-singled for Collins in the 8th. b-singled for Phillips in the 8th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (20), Tapia (8), Choi (11), Zunino (10), Margot (21), Mejía (11), Lowe (12). SB_Arozarena (6).

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Franco, Walls.

DP_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Walls, Lowe, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 3-2 7 5 4 3 1 8 98 2.40
Mayza 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.25
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.92
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 78 2.67
Thompson, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.38
Wisler, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.20
Raley, BS, 3-4 0 3 1 1 0 0 10 2.70
Kittredge, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.81
Adam, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.26

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-1, Phelps 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Kittredge 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories