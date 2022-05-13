Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 4 Springer cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Tapia cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .232 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Collins c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 a-Capra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 2 9 Margot dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .337 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 b-Mejía ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .324 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .211 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .173 Zunino c 3 0 2 1 0 1 .162 1-Bruján pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .100 Walls 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .195

Toronto 000 001 010_2 6 1 Tampa Bay 010 010 03x_5 7 1

a-singled for Collins in the 8th. b-singled for Phillips in the 8th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (20), Tapia (8), Choi (11), Zunino (10), Margot (21), Mejía (11), Lowe (12). SB_Arozarena (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Hernández); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Tampa Bay 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Guerrero Jr., Franco, Walls.

DP_Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Lowe, Choi; Walls, Lowe, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 3-2 7 5 4 3 1 8 98 2.40 Mayza 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.25 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.92

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 78 2.67 Thompson, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.38 Wisler, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.20 Raley, BS, 3-4 0 3 1 1 0 0 10 2.70 Kittredge, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.81 Adam, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.26

Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-1, Phelps 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Kittredge 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.