Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 7 5
Springer cf 2 0 0 0 Margot dh 3 0 1 1
Tapia cf 2 1 2 1 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 1 1 1 1
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1
Collins c 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0
Capra ph 1 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 1
Heineman c 0 0 0 0 Bruján pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 Walls 3b 3 1 1 0
Toronto 000 001 010 2
Tampa Bay 010 010 03x 5

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman L,3-2 7 5 4 3 1 8
Mayza 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 1
Thompson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Raley BS,3-4 0 3 1 1 0 0
Kittredge W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories