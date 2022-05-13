Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tapia cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Capra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Heineman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruján pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|03x
|—
|5
E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,3-2
|7
|
|5
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley BS,3-4
|0
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kittredge W,3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).
