Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 5 7 5 Springer cf 2 0 0 0 Margot dh 3 0 1 1 Tapia cf 2 1 2 1 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Ramirez rf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 1 1 1 1 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 Collins c 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Capra ph 1 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 2 1 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 Bruján pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 1 0 Walls 3b 3 1 1 0

Toronto 000 001 010 — 2 Tampa Bay 010 010 03x — 5

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Gausman L,3-2 7 5 4 3 1 8 Mayza 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Phelps 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 Thompson H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wisler H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Raley BS,3-4 0 3 1 1 0 0 Kittredge W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adam S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:49. A_10,169 (25,000).

