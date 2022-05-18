Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 11 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207 W.Castro lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Candelario dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .161 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .173 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Hill cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 b-Haase ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 11 6 3 9 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .287 Franco ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Ramirez dh 3 1 2 0 0 1 .321 a-Choi ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .279 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .225 Mejía c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .295 Paredes 3b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .280 Bruján rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111 Walls 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Phillips cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .197

Detroit 000 000 100_1 5 0 Tampa Bay 301 000 11x_6 11 0

a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Torkelson (2). HR_Torkelson (4), off Wisler; Paredes (1), off García; Paredes (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Torkelson (10), Arozarena (12), Mejía 2 (13), Paredes 2 (4), Choi (15). SB_Franco (4), Phillips (4). CS_Ramirez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop); Tampa Bay 4 (Phillips 2, Arozarena 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Barnhart. GIDP_H.Castro, Franco.

DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson; Barnhart, Schoop, Barnhart); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Díaz).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 1-3 1-3 4 3 3 2 0 23 4.38 García 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 6 54 2.57 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.93 Vest 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.12 Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.88 Fulmer 1 3 1 1 0 0 20 3.52 Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 1.10

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 4-1 5 4 0 0 0 7 87 2.33 Wisler 2 1 1 1 1 1 26 2.29 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.64 Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_García 3-0.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:55. A_9,706 (25,000).

