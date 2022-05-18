Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Detroit
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|11
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|W.Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Candelario dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|b-Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|a-Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.225
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|301
|000
|11x_6
|11
|0
a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Torkelson (2). HR_Torkelson (4), off Wisler; Paredes (1), off García; Paredes (2), off Peralta. RBIs_Torkelson (10), Arozarena (12), Mejía 2 (13), Paredes 2 (4), Choi (15). SB_Franco (4), Phillips (4). CS_Ramirez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop); Tampa Bay 4 (Phillips 2, Arozarena 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Barnhart. GIDP_H.Castro, Franco.
DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson; Barnhart, Schoop, Barnhart); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Díaz).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|23
|4.38
|García
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|54
|2.57
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.93
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.12
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
|Fulmer
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.52
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.10
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 4-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|2.33
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|2.29
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.64
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_García 3-0.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:55. A_9,706 (25,000).
