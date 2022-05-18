On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022
Detroit

Tampa Bay

Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 32 6 11 6
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 0
W.Castro lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 3 1 2 0
Candelario dh 4 0 1 0 Choi ph-dh 1 0 1 1
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 1
H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 1 2
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 1 Paredes 3b 4 2 2 2
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 Bruján rf 3 0 0 0
Hill cf 2 0 0 0 Walls 2b 4 0 0 0
Haase ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 1 1 0
Detroit 000 000 100 1
Tampa Bay 301 000 11x 6

DP_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Torkelson (2). HR_Torkelson (4), Paredes 2 (2). SB_Franco (4), Phillips (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez L,1-3 1-3 4 3 3 2 0
García 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 6
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vest 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 3 1 1 0 0
Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,4-1 5 4 0 0 0 7
Wisler 2 1 1 1 1 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:55. A_9,706 (25,000).

Top Stories