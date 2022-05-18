Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Detroit
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
...
READ MORE
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|W.Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|301
|000
|11x
|—
|6
DP_Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Torkelson (2). HR_Torkelson (4), Paredes 2 (2). SB_Franco (4), Phillips (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L,1-3
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|García
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,4-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:55. A_9,706 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.