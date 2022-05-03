Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 11 5 0 8 Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .306 Franco ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .322 a-Paredes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Arozarena lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .209 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .184 Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .185 Margot rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .286 Walls 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .106

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 2 1 1 9 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Neuse 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Brown 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .182 Pinder lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .288 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Tampa Bay 102 210 000_6 11 0 Oakland 010 000 000_1 2 2

a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Jefferies. RBIs_Díaz (5), Arozarena (6), Zunino (3), Franco (14), Margot (9), Pinder (9). SB_Brown (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Kiermaier); Oakland 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Oakland 1 for 1.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 2-1 5 1 1 1 1 3 83 3.13 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.00 Sanders 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 1.80 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.74

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jefferies, L, 1-4 5 11 6 6 0 4 90 4.81 Acevedo 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 4.63 Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.15

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.