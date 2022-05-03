Trending:
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 11 5 Totals 29 1 2 1
Díaz 1b 5 2 2 1 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0
Franco ss 4 1 2 1 Neuse 3b 4 0 0 0
Paredes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0
Arozarena lf 5 0 1 1 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 Brown 1b 2 1 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 Pinder lf 3 0 1 1
Margot rf 4 1 3 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Walls 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 Pache cf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 102 210 000 6
Oakland 010 000 000 1

E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2). SB_Brown (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,2-1 5 1 1 1 1 3
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanders 1 1 0 0 0 3
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Jefferies L,1-4 5 11 6 6 0 4
Acevedo 2 0 0 0 0 2
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).

