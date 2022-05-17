Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 9:31 pm
Detroit

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 33 8 11 8
Grossman rf 4 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0
W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0 Paredes ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 0 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 3 0 1 2
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 2 1 2
Haase c 3 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 2 3 2
Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0
Cameron cf 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Phillips rf 3 1 1 2
Detroit 000 010 000 1
Tampa Bay 110 130 02x 8

E_Brieske (2), Bruján (1). DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Zunino (3). HR_Candelario (3), Kiermaier (4), Phillips (4), Arozarena (2). SF_Arozarena (1), Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Brieske L,0-3 5 1-3 9 6 6 1 4
Foley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vest 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Jiménez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,3-2 7 4 1 1 0 7
Garza Jr. 2 3 0 0 0 2

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:38. A_8,475 (25,000).

Top Stories