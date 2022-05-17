Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Detroit
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
...
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|130
|02x
|—
|8
E_Brieske (2), Bruján (1). DP_Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Zunino (3). HR_Candelario (3), Kiermaier (4), Phillips (4), Arozarena (2). SF_Arozarena (1), Phillips (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Foley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vest
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jiménez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,3-2
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Garza Jr.
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:38. A_8,475 (25,000).
