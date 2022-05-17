Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
1
0
9
Grossman rf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.214
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|9
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|2
|4
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|130
|02x_8
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Brieske (2), Bruján (1). LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Zunino (3). HR_Candelario (3), off McClanahan; Kiermaier (4), off Brieske; Phillips (4), off Brieske; Arozarena (2), off Vest. RBIs_Candelario (12), Choi 2 (14), Kiermaier 2 (10), Phillips 2 (9), Arozarena 2 (11). SF_Arozarena, Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Cabrera); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Báez, Haase, Díaz.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Bruján, Choi; Bruján, Choi).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|78
|5.13
|Foley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.93
|Vest
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|2.25
|Jiménez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.68
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 3-2
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|2.33
|Garza Jr.
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 2-0, Jiménez 1-0. WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:38. A_8,475 (25,000).
