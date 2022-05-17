Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 0 9 Grossman rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214 W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .203 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .164 Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Cameron cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .125

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 11 8 2 4 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269 a-Paredes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Franco ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .271 Ramirez dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .307 Choi 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .269 Arozarena lf 3 2 1 2 0 1 .230 Kiermaier cf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .200 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .150 Phillips rf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .191

Detroit 000 010 000_1 7 1 Tampa Bay 110 130 02x_8 11 1

a-pinch hit for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Brieske (2), Bruján (1). LOB_Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Zunino (3). HR_Candelario (3), off McClanahan; Kiermaier (4), off Brieske; Phillips (4), off Brieske; Arozarena (2), off Vest. RBIs_Candelario (12), Choi 2 (14), Kiermaier 2 (10), Phillips 2 (9), Arozarena 2 (11). SF_Arozarena, Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Cabrera); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zunino. GIDP_Báez, Haase, Díaz.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Bruján, Choi; Bruján, Choi).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brieske, L, 0-3 5 1-3 9 6 6 1 4 78 5.13 Foley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 1.93 Vest 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 25 2.25 Jiménez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.68

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 3-2 7 4 1 1 0 7 90 2.33 Garza Jr. 2 3 0 0 0 2 32 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 2-0, Jiménez 1-0. WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:38. A_8,475 (25,000).

