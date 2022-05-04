Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Texas Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 33 1 6 1 Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 García cf 3 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Reks lf 3 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Solak ph 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 Vierling cf-lf 2 0 0 0 Miller 3b 4 0 1 2 Herrera ph 1 0 0 1 Ibáñez dh 2 0 0 0 Heim ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 000 2 — 2 Philadelphia 000 000 000 1 — 1

E_Gregorius (1). DP_Texas 3, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR_Castellanos (3). SB_Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez 7 4 0 0 4 4 Moore 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Bush W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,3-3 1 0 1 0 0 2

Philadelphia Wheeler 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 7 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand L,1-1 1 1 2 1 2 1

HBP_Knebel (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:14. A_21,315 (42,792).

