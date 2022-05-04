Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 9 Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Semien 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .179 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 García cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .156 Garver c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .189 2-White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .263 Reks lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400 b-Solak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .190 Ibáñez dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258 a-Heim ph-dh-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .353

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 4 6 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .307 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .193 1-Quinn pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Vierling cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182 c-Herrera ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .292

Texas 000 000 000 2_2 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000 1_1 6 1

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Reks in the 10th. c-grounded out for Vierling in the 10th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E_Gregorius (1). LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR_Castellanos (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Miller 2 (12), Herrera (7). SB_Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2). CS_Semien (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Seager); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Segura, Harper). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Semien, Calhoun, Segura. GIDP_García, Garver, Segura, Vierling, Bohm.

DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins; Bohm, Realmuto, Bohm).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 7 4 0 0 4 4 88 2.25 Moore 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 25 0.75 Bush, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.35 Barlow, S, 3-3 1 0 1 0 0 2 15 2.16

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 7 2-3 6 0 0 1 7 78 4.10 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.52 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.87 Hand, L, 1-1 1 1 2 1 2 1 22 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Bush 1-0. HBP_Knebel (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:14. A_21,315 (42,792).

