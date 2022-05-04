Texas 2, Philadelphia 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|García cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Garver c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|2-White pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Reks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|b-Solak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Ibáñez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Heim ph-dh-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Vierling cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|c-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|2_2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|1_1
|6
|1
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 8th. b-struck out for Reks in the 10th. c-grounded out for Vierling in the 10th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E_Gregorius (1). LOB_Texas 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Semien (6), Castellanos (6). HR_Castellanos (3), off Pérez. RBIs_Miller 2 (12), Herrera (7). SB_Quinn (3), White (3), Miller (2). CS_Semien (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Seager); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Segura, Harper). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Semien, Calhoun, Segura. GIDP_García, Garver, Segura, Vierling, Bohm.
DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins; Bohm, Realmuto, Bohm).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|88
|2.25
|Moore
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0.75
|Bush, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.35
|Barlow, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.16
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|78
|4.10
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.52
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.87
|Hand, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|22
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Bush 1-0. HBP_Knebel (Semien).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:14. A_21,315 (42,792).
