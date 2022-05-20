Trending:
Texas 3, Houston 0

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:20 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 2 3 11
Miller 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .202
Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .178
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Garver dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Lowe 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .240
White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 7 0 1 5
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Peña ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .121
a-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Texas 000 100 020_3 5 1
Houston 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (14), Semien (9). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Seager); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Seager, Bregman, Peña.

DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 3-2 9 7 0 0 1 5 108 1.64
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier, L, 2-2 6 3 1 1 1 9 91 2.87
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.23
Montero 2-3 2 2 0 1 1 19 0.55
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.29
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

Top Stories