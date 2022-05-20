Texas 3, Houston 0

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
5
2
3
11
Miller 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.202
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|3
|11
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.178
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|1
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Texas
|000
|100
|020_3
|5
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.
E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (14), Semien (9). S_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Seager); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Seager, Bregman, Peña.
DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 3-2
|9
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|108
|1.64
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 2-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|91
|2.87
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.23
|Montero
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.55
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.29
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Maton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).
