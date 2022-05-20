Texas 3, Houston 0

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 2 3 11 Miller 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .202 Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .178 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Garver dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Lowe 1b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .240 White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 7 0 1 5 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Peña ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .121 a-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Texas 000 100 020_3 5 1 Houston 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (14), Semien (9). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García, Seager); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Brantley). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Altuve. GIDP_Seager, Bregman, Peña.

DP_Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 3-2 9 7 0 0 1 5 108 1.64

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier, L, 2-2 6 3 1 1 1 9 91 2.87 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.23 Montero 2-3 2 2 0 1 1 19 0.55 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.29 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

