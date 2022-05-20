Texas 3, Houston 0

Texas
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|7
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). DP_Texas 3, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6). S_Maldonado (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,3-2
|9
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier L,2-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.