Sports News

Texas 3, Houston 0

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:20 pm
Texas

Houston

Totals
31
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 2 Totals 30 0 7 0
Miller 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0
García cf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 1 0
Garver dh 4 1 1 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 2 1 1 0 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0
White lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 1 0
Castro c 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 100 020 3
Houston 000 000 000 0

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). DP_Texas 3, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6). S_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez W,3-2 9 7 0 0 1 5
Houston
Javier L,2-2 6 3 1 1 1 9
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero 2-3 2 2 0 1 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

Top Stories