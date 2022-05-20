Texas 3, Houston 0

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 2 Totals 30 0 7 0 Miller 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 Brantley dh 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 García cf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 2 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 3 0 1 0 Garver dh 4 1 1 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 2 1 1 0 McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 White lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Castro c 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 100 020 — 3 Houston 000 000 000 — 0

E_Lowe (4), Montero (1). DP_Texas 3, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (3). HR_Calhoun (6). S_Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez W,3-2 9 7 0 0 1 5

Houston Javier L,2-2 6 3 1 1 1 9 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 Montero 2-3 2 2 0 1 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Taylor pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:57. A_35,294 (41,168).

