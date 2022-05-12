Texas 3, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|5
|9
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Isbel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Melendez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|2
|5
|6
|
|Miller 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.177
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|White lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|11x_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Rivero in the 8th. b-singled for Rivera in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 8. 3B_García (2). HR_Miller (5), off Clarke. RBIs_Perez (11), Calhoun (5), Miller (17). SB_White (5), Dozier (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Rivera, Merrifield); Texas 4 (Solak, Heim 3). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Heim.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|80
|2.70
|Garrett
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
|Snider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.05
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1.38
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.50
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, W, 2-2
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|64
|5.26
|Burke, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|1.45
|King, H, 3
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.21
|Bush, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.65
|J.Barlow, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 3-0, Bush 2-0. WP_Staumont.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_2:52. A_14,994 (40,300).
