Texas 3, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 5 9
Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .162
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .314
Perez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200
1-Isbel pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Dozier 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Rivero c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Melendez ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 2 5 6
Miller 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .236
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
García cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .177
Solak dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
White lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .281
Ibáñez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Kansas City 000 000 010_1 5 0
Texas 100 000 11x_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Rivero in the 8th. b-singled for Rivera in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 9, Texas 8. 3B_García (2). HR_Miller (5), off Clarke. RBIs_Perez (11), Calhoun (5), Miller (17). SB_White (5), Dozier (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Rivera, Merrifield); Texas 4 (Solak, Heim 3). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Heim.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley, L, 0-1 3 1-3 4 1 1 4 1 80 2.70
Garrett 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.70
Snider 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.05
Clarke 1 1 1 1 0 0 9 1.38
Staumont 1 1 1 1 1 1 14 4.50
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, W, 2-2 5 1 0 0 3 5 64 5.26
Burke, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 1.45
King, H, 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 11 3.21
Bush, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.65
J.Barlow, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 3-0, Bush 2-0. WP_Staumont.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_2:52. A_14,994 (40,300).

Top Stories