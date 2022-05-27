Trending:
Texas 4, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 12:41 am
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 6 4 2 15
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
1-White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .197
García cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .216
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .246
Miller lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .220
a-Huff ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .393
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .175
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 0 3 6
Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .173
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
b-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Bethancourt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
c-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237
Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Texas 010 000 003_4 6 0
Oakland 000 100 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Miller in the 9th. b-walked for Neuse in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E_Andrus (7). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 6. 2B_García 2 (9), Murphy (12), Andrus (8). HR_Lowe (3), off Moll. RBIs_Ibáñez (6), García (27), Lowe 2 (14). SB_Bethancourt (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Ibáñez, Semien 2); Oakland 5 (Smith 2, Andrus, Pache, Lowrie). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 0 for 7.

GIDP_Barrera.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 7 4 1 1 2 6 95 1.60
Bush, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.86
Barlow, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.76
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 7 3 1 0 2 11 96 3.12
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.18
Trivino, L, 1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 7.94
Moll 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_3,203 (46,847).

Top Stories