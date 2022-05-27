Texas 4, Oakland 1

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

4

6

4

2

15 Semien 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.181 Seager ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.232 Garver dh

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 4 2 15 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 1-White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .197 García cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .216 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .246 Miller lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .220 a-Huff ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .393 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .175

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 0 3 6 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .173 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .248 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 b-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Bethancourt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 c-Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .237 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161

Texas 010 000 003_4 6 0 Oakland 000 100 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Miller in the 9th. b-walked for Neuse in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

E_Andrus (7). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 6. 2B_García 2 (9), Murphy (12), Andrus (8). HR_Lowe (3), off Moll. RBIs_Ibáñez (6), García (27), Lowe 2 (14). SB_Bethancourt (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Ibáñez, Semien 2); Oakland 5 (Smith 2, Andrus, Pache, Lowrie). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 0 for 7.

GIDP_Barrera.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 7 4 1 1 2 6 95 1.60 Bush, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.86 Barlow, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 1.76

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 7 3 1 0 2 11 96 3.12 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.18 Trivino, L, 1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 7.94 Moll 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 1.17

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_3,203 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.