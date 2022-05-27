Texas 4, Oakland 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
6
4
2
15
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.181
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.232
Garver dh
4
0
0
0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|3
|6
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Neuse 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Bethancourt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|c-Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Texas
|010
|000
|003_4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Miller in the 9th. b-walked for Neuse in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 9th.
1-ran for Heim in the 9th.
E_Andrus (7). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 6. 2B_García 2 (9), Murphy (12), Andrus (8). HR_Lowe (3), off Moll. RBIs_Ibáñez (6), García (27), Lowe 2 (14). SB_Bethancourt (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Ibáñez, Semien 2); Oakland 5 (Smith 2, Andrus, Pache, Lowrie). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 0 for 7.
GIDP_Barrera.
DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|1.60
|Bush, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Barlow, S, 8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|1.76
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|7
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|96
|3.12
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.18
|Trivino, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|7.94
|Moll
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Pérez(2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:44. A_3,203 (46,847).
