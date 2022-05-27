Texas 4, Oakland 1

Texas
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
4
6
4
Totals
31
1
5
0
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
Laureano rf
4
0
1
0
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
Lowrie...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|White pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Barrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Huff ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|010
|000
|003
|—
|4
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Andrus (7). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 6. 2B_García 2 (9), Murphy (12), Andrus (8). HR_Lowe (3). SB_Bethancourt (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bush W,2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|7
|
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino L,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Moll
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Pérez(2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:44. A_3,203 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.