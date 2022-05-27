Texas 4, Oakland 1

Texas Oakland ab

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 31 1 5 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 1 2 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 White pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 2 1 Bethancourt 1b 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 Miller lf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Huff ph-c 1 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 1 Pache cf 3 0 0 0

Texas 010 000 003 — 4 Oakland 000 100 000 — 1

E_Andrus (7). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 6. 2B_García 2 (9), Murphy (12), Andrus (8). HR_Lowe (3). SB_Bethancourt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez 7 4 1 1 2 6 Bush W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,8-8 1 0 0 0 1 0

Oakland Montas 7 3 1 0 2 11 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino L,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Moll 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_3,203 (46,847).

