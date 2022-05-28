Texas 8, Oakland 5

Texas
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
8
13
8
Totals
31
5
5
4
Semien 2b
5
2
3
1
Kemp 2b
4
1
1
0
Seager ss
5
0
0
0
Lowrie
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|200
|000
|213
|—
|8
|Oakland
|005
|000
|000
|—
|5
E_Heim (1), Neuse (8). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 3, Oakland 2. 2B_Lowe (5), García (10), Murphy (13). HR_Murphy (5), Pinder (5). SB_Lowe (1), Semien (5).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Moore W,2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Santana S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Grimm H,3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson BS,1-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jiménez L,1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:54. A_5,010 (46,847).
