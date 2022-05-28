Texas 8, Oakland 5

Texas Oakland ab

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 13 8 Totals 31 5 5 4 Semien 2b 5 2 3 1 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 2 1 Laureano cf 3 1 1 1 Heim c 4 0 1 2 Brown 1b 3 0 0 1 Calhoun rf 3 2 1 0 Bthancourt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Huff dh 4 1 2 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 Lowe 1b 4 1 3 1 Pinder lf 4 1 1 1 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 Barrera rf 4 0 0 0 Miller ph-3b 2 0 0 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 White lf 3 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 2 1 0 0 Ibáñez ph-3b 1 1 1 2

Texas 200 000 213 — 8 Oakland 005 000 000 — 5

E_Heim (1), Neuse (8). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 3, Oakland 2. 2B_Lowe (5), García (10), Murphy (13). HR_Murphy (5), Pinder (5). SB_Lowe (1), Semien (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray 6 5 5 5 3 5 Moore W,2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Santana S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Oakland Irvin 6 1-3 6 3 2 0 4 Grimm H,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Jackson BS,1-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Jiménez L,1-2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:54. A_5,010 (46,847).

