Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 11:47 pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 5 4 8
Kiermaier dh 5 2 1 1 0 1 .231
Franco ss 4 0 3 2 1 0 .270
1-Díaz pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .264
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
a-Ramírez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Mejía c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Walls 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .149
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Paredes 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222
Bruján rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .137
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 13 8 4 9
Semien 2b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .197
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Garver dh 4 1 3 2 1 0 .231
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 3 1 1 .273
Heim c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Reks lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Smith 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .750
White cf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .200
Tampa Bay 010 010 300_5 10 2
Texas 221 004 00x_9 13 1

a-struck out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), off Rasmussen; Heim (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Bruján (2), Franco 2 (19), Kiermaier (15), Arozarena (20), Calhoun 3 (20), White 2 (7), Heim (18), Garver 2 (14). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 2, Mejía 3, Kiermaier); Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe, Reks 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Texas 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Choi, Mejía, Seager. LIDP_Semien.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Franco).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, L, 5-2 3 5 5 5 3 3 67 3.47
Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 3 40 2.55
Thompson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 16 6.88
Garza Jr. 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 33 4.60
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, W, 3-2 6 4 2 1 3 4 99 4.33
Moore 0 4 3 3 1 0 19 3.22
Santana, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.72
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.57
Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 1.65

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Garza Jr. 1-1, Santana 2-0. HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).

