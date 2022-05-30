Trending:
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 11:47 pm
Tampa Bay

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
5
10
5

Totals
36
9
13
8

Kiermaier dh
5
2
1
1

Semien 2b
4
2
1
0

Franco ss
4
0
3
2

E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), Heim (6). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen L,5-2 3 5 5 5 3 3
Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 3
Thompson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Garza Jr. 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Texas
Otto W,3-2 6 4 2 1 3 4
Moore 0 4 3 3 1 0
Santana H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 1

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).

