Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tampa Bay
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
10
5
Totals
36
9
13
8
Kiermaier dh
5
2
1
1
Semien 2b
4
2
1
0
Franco ss
4
0
3
2
...
READ MORE
E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), Heim (6). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen L,5-2
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Garza Jr.
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto W,3-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Moore
|0
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Santana H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).
