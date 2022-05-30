Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tampa Bay Texas ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

5

10

5 Totals

36

9

13

8 Kiermaier dh

5

2

1

1 Semien 2b

4

2

1

0 Franco ss

4

0

3

2 ... READ MORE

Tampa Bay Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 36 9 13 8 Kiermaier dh 5 2 1 1 Semien 2b 4 2 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 3 2 Seager ss 4 1 0 0 Díaz pr 0 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 1 3 2 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 Calhoun rf 4 0 2 3 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 1 1 1 Ramírez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Mejía c 5 0 0 0 Reks lf 4 0 0 0 Walls 2b 2 1 0 0 Smith 3b 4 2 3 0 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 White cf 4 2 3 2 Paredes 3b 4 1 2 0 Bruján rf 2 1 1 1

Tampa Bay 010 010 300 — 5 Texas 221 004 00x — 9

E_Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B_Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR_White (2), Heim (6). SB_Garver (1). SF_Bruján (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen L,5-2 3 5 5 5 3 3 Wisler 2 1 0 0 1 3 Thompson 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Garza Jr. 2 2-3 3 0 0 0 3

Texas Otto W,3-2 6 4 2 1 3 4 Moore 0 4 3 3 1 0 Santana H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow 1 2 0 0 0 1

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Otto (Arozarena). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:21. A_25,605 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.