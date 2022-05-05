Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Ronan Seeley to Chicago (AHL) from Everett (WHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated D Nathan Beaulieu from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Brett Leason from the Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired RW Carson Latimer.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sam Harvey to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Re-acquired Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a first round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM) for the 2022/2023 seasons and the discovery priority to an unnamed player from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for MLS priority to F Chris Mueller. Acquired W/M Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 in 2022/2023, Atlanta could receive an additional $75,000 in 2023 GAM should certain performance-based conditions be met. Acquired F Gastón González from Club Atlético Unión as a U22 Initiative player on a three-year contract with options in 2025-27, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Named Matt Giller associate athletic director/assistant vice president for athletic development.

MILWUAKEE — Announced Jason Potthoff is resigning as head women’s tennis coach.

