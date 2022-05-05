Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Logan Allen off waivers from Cleveland.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Assigned 1B Bobby Bradley outright to Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 2.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Danny Young from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Matt Brash to Tacoma. Placed RHP Matt Festa on the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Assigned RHP Matt Koch to Tacoma outright after he cleared waivers.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL). Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to Buffalo (IL) for rehab. Signed LHP Derek Holland to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Carson Fulmer outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Aaron Brooks outright to Memphis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL).
|Minor League
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released 1B Justin Banks and C Sonny Ulliana.
OTTAWA TITANS — Released OF Tyler Duncan.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded C Jhon Nunez to the Evansville.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF Andy Gaytan and C John Sechen.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for making unnecessary and excessive contact on May 3 against Golden State Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands in a game on May 3 at Golden State.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Eric Saubert.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt and LB Quay Walker to four-year contracts.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB E.J. Perry.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WRs Gehrig Dieter and Gary Jennings, TEs Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Josh Pederson, DT Lorenzo Neal and DE Jonathan Woodard.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived RB Trey Ragas.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy and CB Bryce Callahan.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT Jordon Scott. Agreed to terms with K Gabe Brkic.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LB Terez Hall.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed FS Tyrann Mathieu.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed G Nate Herbig off waivers from Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Jordan Davis to a four-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DL Tyree Johnson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Ronan Seeley to Chicago (AHL) from Everett (WHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated D Nathan Beaulieu from injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Brett Leason from the Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired RW Carson Latimer.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sam Harvey to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Re-acquired Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a first round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM) for the 2022/2023 seasons and the discovery priority to an unnamed player from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for MLS priority to F Chris Mueller. Acquired W/M Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 in 2022/2023, Atlanta could receive an additional $75,000 in 2023 GAM should certain performance-based conditions be met. Acquired F Gastón González from Club Atlético Unión as a U22 Initiative player on a three-year contract with options in 2025-27, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Nathan Fogaça to a one-year contract with options through 2024, pending the receipt of his P1 Visa.
SPORTING KC — Resigned G John Pulskamp to a three-year contract.
INDY ELEVEN — Named Brandon Kim assistant coach and Dr. Sarit Sharp team chiropractor.
CREIGHTON — Named Matt Giller associate athletic director/assistant vice president for athletic development.
MILWUAKEE — Announced Jason Potthoff is resigning as head women’s tennis coach.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Brian Laubscher director of internal communications.
