Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Chris Ellis from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 list and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Foley from the Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Luis Arraez from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Chris Paddack from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Cole Sands to the 27th man. Optioned C Jose Godoy to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Mike Ford from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF/OF Cole Tucker to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Tyler Beede off waivers from San Francisco. Designated RHP Beau Sulser for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Edmundo Sosa from the IL. Optioned INF Kramer Robertson to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Evina Westbrook to a hardship contract. Agreed to terms with F Angel McCoughtry on a contract buyout.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith and LB Jessse Luketa to four-year contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin. Signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with WR David Bell. Signed DE Alex Wright to a four-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT John Ridgeway.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Montrell Washington.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Kerby Joseph. Waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. Signed WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Thomas Booker and TE Teagan Quitoriano.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Garrett Gilbert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Chris Rossetti director of pro scouting, Dennis Hickey assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice national scout and Scott Hamel area scout-Southwest.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker. Agreed to terms with RB Hasan Haskins, WR Kyle Philips, S Theo Jackson and LB Chance Campbell on multi-year contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Topias Vilen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned C Marcus Vela to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL – Suspended Utah’s D Austin Crossley for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on May 11 against Rapid City.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on reserve.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Maddie Elwell to the active roster with a remainder-of-the-season contract and option for 2023.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Matt Cioce video coordinator and director of recruiting for men’s basketball.

