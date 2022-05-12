On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 5:24 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Chris Ellis from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 list and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Foley from the Toledo.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Luis Arraez from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Chris Paddack from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Cole Sands to the 27th man. Optioned C Jose Godoy to St. Paul (IL).

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Mike Ford from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF/OF Cole Tucker to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Tyler Beede off waivers from San Francisco. Designated RHP Beau Sulser for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Edmundo Sosa from the IL. Optioned INF Kramer Robertson to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Evina Westbrook to a hardship contract. Agreed to terms with F Angel McCoughtry on a contract buyout.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith and LB Jessse Luketa to four-year contracts.

        Read more: Sports News

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin. Signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with WR David Bell. Signed DE Alex Wright to a four-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT John Ridgeway.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Montrell Washington.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Kerby Joseph. Waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. Signed WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Thomas Booker and TE Teagan Quitoriano.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Garrett Gilbert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Chris Rossetti director of pro scouting, Dennis Hickey assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice national scout and Scott Hamel area scout-Southwest.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker. Agreed to terms with RB Hasan Haskins, WR Kyle Philips, S Theo Jackson and LB Chance Campbell on multi-year contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Topias Vilen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned C Marcus Vela to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL – Suspended Utah’s D Austin Crossley for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on May 11 against Rapid City.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on reserve.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Maddie Elwell to the active roster with a remainder-of-the-season contract and option for 2023.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Matt Cioce video coordinator and director of recruiting for men’s basketball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories