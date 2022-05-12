Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins and LHP Paul Fry to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Chris Ellis from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the COVID-19 list and optioned him to Worcester (IL). Transferred LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Jason Foley from the Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Kris Bubic to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Luis Arraez from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Chris Paddack from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Cole Sands to the 27th man. Optioned C Jose Godoy to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Mike Ford from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Spencer Patton to Round Rock.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 11. Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville (IL). Assigned LP Phillip Diehl outright to Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from Louisville. Optioned RHP Dauri Moreta to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Yency Almonte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Locke St. John to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF/OF Cole Tucker to Indianapolis. Claimed RHP Tyler Beede off waivers from San Francisco. Designated RHP Beau Sulser for assignment. Reinstated RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from his rehab assignment and from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Edmundo Sosa from the IL. Optioned INF Kramer Robertson to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Evina Westbrook to a hardship contract. Agreed to terms with F Angel McCoughtry on a contract buyout. Waived Oddyssey Sims on mutual agreement. Released Fs Nina Milic and Rennia Davis and G Yvonne Turner from their hardship contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith and LB Jessse Luketa to four-year contracts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Terrel Bernard.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin. Signed WRs Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Alex Wright, CB Martin Emerson Jr., WR David Bell and Mike Woods, RB Jerome Ford, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT John Ridgeway.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Montrell Washington, LB Nik Bonitto, DE Matt Henningsen, CB Faion Hicks, S Delarrin Turner-Yell and C Luke Wattenberg. Waived LB Andre Mintze.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Kerby Joseph. Waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. Signed WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers from Indianapolis. Released WR Chris Blair.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Thomas Booker and TE Teagan Quitoriano.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Travon Walker to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Garrett Gilbert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OLB Cameron Goode.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Lewis Cine, DL Esezi Otomewo, RB Ty Chandler, WR Jalen Nailor and TE Nick Muse to rookie contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Chris Rossetti director of pro scouting, Dennis Hickey assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice national scout and Scott Hamel area scout-Southwest.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL DeMarcus Walker. Agreed to terms with RB Hasan Haskins, WR Kyle Philips, S Theo Jackson and LB Chance Campbell on multi-year contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Topias Vilen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Radim Zohorna from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned C Marcus Vela to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL – Suspended Utah’s D Austin Crossley for one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on May 11 against Rapid City.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from reserve. Placed D Riley McCourt on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower on reserve.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Maddie Elwell to the active roster with a remainder-of-the-season contract and option for 2023.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Matt Cioce video coordinator and director of recruiting for men’s basketball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.