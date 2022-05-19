Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Chis Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL) and optioned him to Durham.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet. Waived DT Antonio Valentino.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT JoJo Wicker and DB Donovan Olumba.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Navrin Mutter to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with G Erin McLeod through 2023.
BELMONT — Named Kerron Johnson director of basketball operations.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.