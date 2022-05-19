Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 2:54 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Chis Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL) and optioned him to Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet. Waived DT Antonio Valentino.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT JoJo Wicker and DB Donovan Olumba.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Navrin Mutter to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with G Erin McLeod through 2023.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Named Kerron Johnson director of basketball operations.

