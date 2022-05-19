Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Ryan Miller to a minor league contract.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Ryan Miller to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Chis Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL) and optioned him to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nick Solak to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Grayson Greiner from Reno (PCL). Placed C Jose Herrera on the IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 17. Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the IL. Transferred RHP Alec Mills from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Assigned 2B David Bote to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of INF Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL). Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Announced the rookie LHP Matthew Liberatore will join the team for his first start Saturday, May 21.

Minor League Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Miguel Molina.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released LHP Casey Grimm.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jose Cruz.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced C Elizabeth Williams as set active.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Myjai Sanders.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced P Sam Koch will retire as a player and will join the coaching staff as special team consultant.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Tycen Anderson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Reggie Robinson with failed physical designation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DB Daniel Isom and WR Lance McCutcheon.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet. Waived DT Antonio Valentino. Signed CB Cor’Dale Flott to a rookie contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB James Bradberry.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with T Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT JoJo Wicker and DB Donovan Olumba.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Navrin Mutter to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Traded a 2022 international player spot to Chicago for a 2023 international player spot and $20,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with G Erin McLeod through 2023.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Named Kerron Johnson director of basketball operations.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Alex Fatovic head men’s soccer coach.

NYU — Named Dave Klatsky men’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.