Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RF Trayce Thompson and RHP Drew Hutchinson to minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed CF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Ryan Miller to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list. Assigned LHP Roenis Elias to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RHP Chis Mazza from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL) and optioned him to Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nick Solak to Round Rock (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Grayson Greiner from Reno (PCL). Placed C Jose Herrera on the IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 17. Reinstated RHP Marcus Stroman from the IL. Transferred RHP Alec Mills from the 10-day IL to 60-day IL. Assigned 2B David Bote to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Albuquerque (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of INF Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL). Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Announced the rookie LHP Matthew Liberatore will join the team for his first start Saturday, May 21.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Miguel Molina.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released LHP Casey Grimm.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jose Cruz.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced C Elizabeth Williams as set active.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Myjai Sanders.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced P Sam Koch will retire as a player and will join the coaching staff as special team consultant.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Tycen Anderson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Reggie Robinson with failed physical designation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DB Daniel Isom and WR Lance McCutcheon.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet. Waived DT Antonio Valentino. Signed CB Cor’Dale Flott to a rookie contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB James Bradberry.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with T Nicholas Petit-Frere.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DT JoJo Wicker and DB Donovan Olumba.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Navrin Mutter to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Traded a 2022 international player spot to Chicago for a 2023 international player spot and $20,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with G Erin McLeod through 2023.
BELMONT — Named Kerron Johnson director of basketball operations.
N. MICHIGAN — Named Alex Fatovic head men’s soccer coach.
NYU — Named Dave Klatsky men’s basketball head coach.
