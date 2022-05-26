Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP J.P. Sears and CF Estevan Florial to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Jordan Mosley.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan. Placed C Dmitri Zavgorodny on waivers to terminate his contract.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Dominik Shine to a two-year contract.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released LWs Peter Crinella and Brayden Guy from their professional tryout contracts. Assigned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced G Dayne St. Clair has been called up to the Canadian National Team, D Michael Boxall joins the New Zealand National team, MFs Kervin Arriaga returns to the Honduras National Team, Robin Lod will join the Finland National Team and Molik Jesse Khan will join the Trinidad & Tobago National Team for their individual upcoming tournament play.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned G Bryan Meredith to Indy (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
MCKENDREE — Named Alexio Garcia head women’s wrestling coach.
