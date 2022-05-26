Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RF Franmil Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Designated SS Yu Chang for assignment. Recalled SS Richie Palacios and LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RF Oscar Gonzalez from Columbus. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the 10-day... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RF Franmil Reyes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Designated SS Yu Chang for assignment. Recalled SS Richie Palacios and LHP Konnor Pilkington from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of RF Oscar Gonzalez from Columbus.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dylan Coleman from Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of OF Brewer Hicklen from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of OF Juan Lagares from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated Mike Mayer for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP J.P. Sears and CF Estevan Florial to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Signed and activated LHP Manny Banuelos from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and INF Matt Carpenter from Round Rock (PCL) to major league contracts. Assigned C Rob Brantly outright to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Signed RHP Shane Greene to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled and made active INF Cavan Biggio from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Vinny Capra to Buffalo. Assigned RHP Nate Pearson to Dunedin (FSL) on rehab.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Cooper Hummel from the IL. Optioned INF Drew Ellis to Reno (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded SS Hayden Cantrelle to San Francisco in exchange for 3B Luke Williams.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the family emergency list. Optioned RHP Miguel Sanchez to Nashville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandes and C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL). Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley and Jake Woodford from Memphis. Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the bereavement list.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Norman Coleman-Goodwin and LHP Doug Olcese.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Jacob Parker.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released INF/C Marcel Lacasse.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Henry Omana to a contract extension.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Matt Mercer.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed catcher Guillaume Moran.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Jeremy McNichols. Waived DL John Cominsky.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Brett Hundley. Waived CB Kevin Toliver.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Romeo Doubs and OL Zach Tom.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OL Luke Fortner.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Jordan Mosley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL) loan. Placed C Dmitri Zavgorodny on waivers to terminate his contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL) loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Linus Karlsson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Dominik Shine to a two-year contract.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released LWs Peter Crinella and Brayden Guy from their professional tryout contracts. Assigned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Thomas Siqouin from reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Announced G Dayne St. Clair has been called up to the Canadian National Team, D Michael Boxall joins the New Zealand National team, MFs Kervin Arriaga returns to the Honduras National Team, Robin Lod will join the Finland National Team and Molik Jesse Khan will join the Trinidad & Tobago National Team for their individual upcoming tournament play.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned G Bryan Meredith to Indy (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

MCKENDREE — Named Alexio Garcia head women’s wrestling coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.