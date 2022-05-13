Tigers look to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (14-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Detroit has a 9-23 record overall and a 5-13 record in home games. The Tigers have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore is 14-18 overall and 9-7 at home. The Orioles have gone 9-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson is sixth on the Tigers with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with five home runs while slugging .457. Jorge Mateo is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (wrist), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

