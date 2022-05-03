Tigers start 2-game series at home against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -147, Pirates +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers start a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Detroit is 7-14 overall and 4-8 in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-6 in home games and 9-12 overall. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows has 10 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .319 for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 13-for-31 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 10 walks and six RBI while hitting .343 for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Grossman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

