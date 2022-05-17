Trending:
Tigers try to keep win streak going against the Rays

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (13-23, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-15, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -277, Tigers +225; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 11-9 record in home games and a 21-15 record overall. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 32 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Detroit has a 13-23 record overall and an 8-13 record at home. The Tigers have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with a .296 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. Willi Castro is 11-for-26 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
