The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 1:25 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 21 80 30 12 .375
Benintendi KC 19 67 25 6 .373
J.Crawford Sea 21 75 27 11 .360
Ramírez Cle 21 79 27 12 .342
France Sea 21 83 28 11 .337
Neuse Oak 19 64 21 7 .328
Trout LAA 18 62 20 14 .323
Arraez Min 20 63 20 6 .317
Anderson ChW 17 67 21 11 .313
Franco TB 20 83 26 14 .313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14; 7 tied at 13.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

