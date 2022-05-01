AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|21
|80
|30
|12
|.375
|Benintendi KC
|19
|67
|25
|6
|.373
|J.Crawford Sea
|21
|75
|27
|11
|.360
|Ramírez Cle
|21
|79
|27
|12
|.342
|France Sea
|21
|83
|28
|11
|.337
|Neuse Oak
|19
|64
|21
|7
|.328
|Trout LAA
|18
|62
|20
|14
|.323
|Arraez Min
|20
|63
|20
|6
|.317
|Anderson ChW
|17
|67
|21
|11
|.313
|Franco TB
|20
|83
|26
|14
|.313
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14; 7 tied at 13.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.