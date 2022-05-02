AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. J.Crawford Sea 22 78 29 13 .372 Bogaerts Bos 22 84 31 14 .369 Benintendi KC 21 74 27 7 .365 Ramírez Cle 22 82 28 13 .341 France Sea 22 87 29 12 .333 Anderson ChW 19 76 25 13 .329 Neuse Oak 20 67 22 7 .328 Trout LAA 20 68 22 17 .324 Meadows Det 19 69 22 8 .319 Franco TB 20 83 26 14 .313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 4 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

