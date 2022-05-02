NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hosmer SD
|21
|76
|29
|10
|.382
|M.Machado SD
|23
|88
|33
|20
|.375
|McNeil NYM
|22
|75
|27
|13
|.360
|Arenado StL
|21
|78
|28
|12
|.359
|Bell Was
|23
|77
|27
|13
|.351
|Grichuk Col
|17
|65
|22
|10
|.338
|Hayes Pit
|21
|72
|24
|11
|.333
|Freeman LAD
|21
|81
|25
|14
|.309
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|18
|62
|19
|10
|.306
|Edman StL
|21
|72
|22
|13
|.306
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 5; C.Walker, Arizona, 5; Adames, Milwaukee, 5.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 21; Arenado, St. Louis, 18; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; M.Machado, San Diego, 16; 4 tied at 15.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
