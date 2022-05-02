NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Hosmer SD 21 76 29 10 .382 M.Machado SD 23 88 33 20 .375 McNeil NYM 22 75 27 13 .360 Arenado StL 21 78 28 12 .359 Bell Was 23 77 27 13 .351 Grichuk Col 17 65 22 10 .338 Hayes Pit 21 72 24 11 .333 Freeman LAD 21 81 25 14 .309 Chisholm Jr. Mia 18 62 19 10 .306 Edman StL 21 72 22 13 .306

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; Pederson, San Francisco, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Profar, San Diego, 5; Renfroe, Milwaukee, 5; C.Walker, Arizona, 5; Adames, Milwaukee, 5.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 21; Arenado, St. Louis, 18; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 18; Alonso, New York, 18; S.Marte, New York, 18; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 17; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 16; M.Machado, San Diego, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-0; Wright, Atlanta, 3-0; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

